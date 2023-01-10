Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Bumetanide injection | Image: Glenmark (Representative)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's announced that its US-based subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc has launched Bumetanide injection USP, the company said in an exchange filing.

The medication is available in single-dose and multi-dose vials with strengths of 1 mg per 4 ml and 2.5 mg per 10 ml, respectively.

The medication is a generic version of Bumex injection from Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

In patients with congestive heart failure, liver illness, or a kidney condition such nephrotic syndrome, it is used to treat fluid retention, often known as edoema.

According to statistics from IQVIA, the expected market size for Bumex injection for the twelve months ending November 2022 was $16.5 mln.

Glenmark's currently has 179 products authorised for distribution in the US and 46 abbreviated new drug applications pending approval with the US Food and Drug Administration.

