 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Address 12,000 Traders At The ‘Byabasayi Sammelan 2025’ On December 17
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to address over 12,000 traders at the 'Byabasayi Sammelan 2025' here on December 17, in a major outreach to the state's MSME-driven trading community ahead of next year's assembly elections. The 'Byabasayi Sammelan 2025' assumes significance as the state government seeks to consolidate support from all quarters.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
File Image |

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to address over 12,000 traders at the ‘Byabasayi Sammelan 2025’ here on December 17, in a major outreach to the state’s MSME-driven trading community ahead of next year’s assembly elections.A business meet is also scheduled for December 18 to facilitate interactions with industry representatives, as the usual two-day international business summit is not being held this year in view of the upcoming polls.

The ‘Byabasayi Sammelan 2025’ assumes significance as the state government seeks to consolidate support from all quarters, including small businesses, in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) president Sushil Poddar said the event, where Banerjee will be the chief guest, would provide a platform for the CM to connect with thousands of small traders, who form the backbone of Bengal’s supply chain.

