 State Bank of India, HDFC & ICICI Continue To Be In The 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks' Category: RBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessState Bank of India, HDFC & ICICI Continue To Be In The 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks' Category: RBI

State Bank of India, HDFC & ICICI Continue To Be In The 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks' Category: RBI

The Reserve Bank said that State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank continue to be in the 'domestic systemically important banks' category. The three lenders will be required to hold additional capital buffers as a percentage of the risk-weighted assets over and above the Capital Conservation Buffer, the Reserve Bank of India said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said that State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be in the 'domestic systemically important banks' category.The three lenders will be required to hold additional capital buffers as a percentage of the risk-weighted assets over and above the Capital Conservation Buffer, the RBI said.

Read Also
RBI Might Unveil 25-Basis Point Repo Rate Cut, Low Inflation & Strong Growth Momentum Balancing...
article-image

SBI has an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement of 0.80 per cent of RWAs, while the same for HDFC Bank is 0.40 per cent and 0.20 per cent for ICICI Bank.The Reserve Bank had first issued the 'Framework for dealing with Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)' on July 22, 2014, which was subsequently updated on December 28, 2023.

The D-SIB framework requires the Reserve Bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SIS).SBI and ICICI Bank were classified as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016, while HDFC Bank was classified as D-SIB in 2017 along with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, as per an official statement. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry Declares Holiday For All Schools Amid Heavy Rain Warning
Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry Declares Holiday For All Schools Amid Heavy Rain Warning
US: After Driver Loses Control, Truck Skids Off Road & Dangles Off Bridge In West Virginia; Heroic Rescue Operation Caught On Camera
US: After Driver Loses Control, Truck Skids Off Road & Dangles Off Bridge In West Virginia; Heroic Rescue Operation Caught On Camera
Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed In Chennai & Surrounding Districts Amid Continued Heavy Rain
Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed In Chennai & Surrounding Districts Amid Continued Heavy Rain
PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Jump, Buoyed By Gains In The Global Bullion Market & Indian Rupee's Brutal Fall,...

Gold Prices Jump, Buoyed By Gains In The Global Bullion Market & Indian Rupee's Brutal Fall,...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Address 12,000 Traders At The ‘Byabasayi Sammelan...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Address 12,000 Traders At The ‘Byabasayi Sammelan...

State Bank of India, HDFC & ICICI Continue To Be In The 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks'...

State Bank of India, HDFC & ICICI Continue To Be In The 'Domestic Systemically Important Banks'...

Government Launches Credit Assessment Model For Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Government Launches Credit Assessment Model For Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins, Drawing Key Policy Rate's Outcome Closer

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins, Drawing Key Policy Rate's Outcome Closer