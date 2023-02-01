TCS launches Clever Energy Solution on Google Cloud to help organizations achieve their net zero goals | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that its award-winning TCS Clever Energy™ solution that helps commercial and industrial organizations reduce carbon emissions, is now available on Google Cloud.

Businesses can now leverage the enterprise-grade energy and emission management solution, TCS Clever Energy, on Google Cloud’s carbon-neutral data cloud integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) for speed, scale, and security.

TCS Clever Energy leverages Internet of Things (IoT), AI, machine learning, and cloud to help organizations understand intricate energy performance factors, enabling them to become more sustainable and empowering leaders to make informed decisions without compromising business needs. It monitors energy use 24x7, giving enterprises a consolidated view, and provides predictive analytics and insights, to improve and speed up decision making to improve asset utilization. Clever Energy helps reduce energy consumption and decrease carbon emissions while saving energy costs.

“With climate change concerns gaining greater urgency, efficient energy usage and management becomes the need of the hour for every organization,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS. “We are pleased to announce that TCS Clever Energy is now available on Google Cloud. We look forward to helping more enterprises optimize energy consumption, accelerate their journey to net zero with minimal new capital investment, and become more sustainable.”

Read Also Tata Motors January sales grow by 10%, commercial vehicle sales go down

TCS Clever Energy is helping a multinational pulp and paper manufacturer reduce emissions, achieving 10% energy savings year-over-year. At a multi-brand retailer, TCS Clever Energy is at work across over 1,000 sites, including offices, stores, warehouses, and malls, driving its carbon dioxide reduction by 25,000 tons.

“Enterprises are looking for solutions that provide a comprehensive understanding of how they consume energy and the ability to convert those insights into more sustainable business decisions,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud. “With TCS Clever Energy now available on Google Cloud, customers can lower their energy consumption, costs, and emissions, all while running on our carbon-neutral infrastructure.”

The TCS Google Business Unit offers companies a full complement of services and solutions, leveraging TCS’ domain-focused innovation and Google Cloud’s suite of technologies. These include advisory and foundational cloud-build services, infrastructure, application and data modernization services, managed services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, support for SAP on Google Cloud, application development, and data-centric, fit-to-purpose digital solutions across industries.

TCS provides cloud-native services and solutions across new technologies such as IoT, intelligent edge-to-core, and blockchain to enhance end-customer value. TCS’ suite of cloud accelerators, rendered on the Google Garage, offer an immersive experience for companies to experiment and build viable versions of a product. TCS has achieved 11 specializations and received several Google Cloud awards for its comprehensive and compelling digital solutions, including the 2021 Industry Solution Partner of the Year for Retail; 2021 Global Diversity and Inclusion Partner of the Year; and 2020 Breakthrough Partner of the Year.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)