Tata Motors January sales grow by 10%, commercial vehicle sales go down | Image: Tata Motors (Representative)

Tata Motors Limited's sales in the domestic and international markets for January 2023 stood at 79,681 vehicles, compared to 72,485 units in January 2022.

Domestic sales of MH&I commercial vehicles in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,716 units, compared to 13,271 units in January 2022. The sales of commercial vehicles in international business went down by 68 percent to 1,086.

Total sales for MH&ICV domestic and international business in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,057 units, compared to 14,958 units in January 2022.

Passenger vehicle sales in January were at 47,987, up by 18 per cent from the earlier figure of 40,777. The sales of domestic passenger vehicles international business were up by 83 per cent whereas the sales of domestic EV vehicles were up by 39 per cent.

The shares of Tata Motors closed on Wednesday at Rs 44635, down by 1.27 per cent.

