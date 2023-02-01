Maruti Suzuki sales in January up by 12%, exports go down | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 172,535 units in January 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 151,367 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,775 units, and exports of 17,393 units.

The sales of total passenger cars increased to 1,00,286 from the earlier 91,772, whereas the sales of the OEM went down to 3,775 from the earlier 3,981. The total domestic sales increased to 1,55,142, whereas the exports fell down to 1,72,535.

The sales of Mini and compact segment vehicles like Alti, Baleno, and Swift increased to 99,286 from 90,106 in January last year. The sales of light commercial vehicles went up to 4,019 from the 3,537 reported in January 2022.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models.

The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday closed at Rs 8,764.95 down by 1.47 per cent.

