e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Auto Jan sales fall 21% on year as exports decline

Bajaj Auto Jan sales fall 21% on year as exports decline

Exports, which account for half of Bajaj Auto's total sales, have remained a source of concern for the company thus far in 2022-23 (April-March) due to recession in key foreign markets and a lack of dollar availability

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Bajaj Auto Jan sales fall 21% on year as exports decline | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)
Follow us on

Due to a sharp drop in exports, Bajaj Auto Ltd's total sales, including exports and domestic volumes, fell 21% year on year to 285,995 units in January. The Pune-based company's total exports fell 47% on the year to 112,725 units.

In January, the company's exports of two-wheelers declined 46% to 100,679 units. Its commercial vehicle exports halved to 12,046 units from 25,853 units a year ago.

Exports, which account for half of Bajaj Auto's total sales, have remained a source of concern for the company thus far in 2022-23 (April-March) due to recession in key foreign markets and a lack of dollar availability.

Compared to exports, the company's domestic market sales fared better in January. Its total sales in India increased 16% on year to 173,270 units led by an over twofold rise in commercial vehicle sales and a slight increase in two-wheeler volumes.

The company's commercial vehicle sales rose twofold to 32,842 units and two-wheeler sales rose 4% to 140,428 units.

Read Also
Wipro announces allotment of 1,76,913 equity shares
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: 7 priorities to act as 'Saptarishi' to guide India through Amrit...

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: 7 priorities to act as 'Saptarishi' to guide India through Amrit...

Union Budget 2023: Twitterati begin meme fest to mark the big day

Union Budget 2023: Twitterati begin meme fest to mark the big day

ICICI Bank keeps marginal cost loan rates unchanged for Feb

ICICI Bank keeps marginal cost loan rates unchanged for Feb

Bajaj Auto Jan sales fall 21% on year as exports decline

Bajaj Auto Jan sales fall 21% on year as exports decline

Layoff wave: PayPal to sack 2,000 employees: CEO Dan Schulman

Layoff wave: PayPal to sack 2,000 employees: CEO Dan Schulman