Bajaj Auto Jan sales fall 21% on year as exports decline | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Due to a sharp drop in exports, Bajaj Auto Ltd's total sales, including exports and domestic volumes, fell 21% year on year to 285,995 units in January. The Pune-based company's total exports fell 47% on the year to 112,725 units.

In January, the company's exports of two-wheelers declined 46% to 100,679 units. Its commercial vehicle exports halved to 12,046 units from 25,853 units a year ago.

Exports, which account for half of Bajaj Auto's total sales, have remained a source of concern for the company thus far in 2022-23 (April-March) due to recession in key foreign markets and a lack of dollar availability.

Compared to exports, the company's domestic market sales fared better in January. Its total sales in India increased 16% on year to 173,270 units led by an over twofold rise in commercial vehicle sales and a slight increase in two-wheeler volumes.

The company's commercial vehicle sales rose twofold to 32,842 units and two-wheeler sales rose 4% to 140,428 units.

