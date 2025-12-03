 Foreign Technical Collaboration In The Manufacturing Sector Entities Account For 78.4%: RBI
The foreign technical collaboration (FTCs) in the manufacturing sector entities accounted for 78.4 per cent of the total reported FTCs, of which machinery and motor vehicles together accounted for 30.6 per cent, while FTCs in the services sector constituted 16.6 per cent between the financial year 2023-2025 (FY23-25). Japan, the US, and Germany remained the top three countries.

IANS
Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
File Image

New Delhi: The foreign technical collaboration (FTCs) in the manufacturing sector entities accounted for 78.4 per cent of the total reported FTCs, of which, machinery and motor vehicles together accounted for 30.6 per cent, while FTCs in the services sector constituted 16.6 per cent between financial year 2023-2025 (FY23-25), data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Tuesday.

Japan, the US, and Germany remained the top three countries contributing to the technical collaborations in the Indian entities. "Around 61 per cent of FTCs involved technology know-how transfer by the foreign collaborators and 8 per cent of FTCs were for the use of trademarks or brand names," the RBI noted. Meanwhile, royalty payments --- including both royalty and lump sum technical fees --- were the payment mode for around two-thirds of FTCs. Of the 601 reported FTC agreements, 187 had export restriction clauses, and 188 FTC agreements had a provision for exclusive rights on assets transferred, the central bank highlighted.

The manufacturing sector had the highest share of production value among the FTC companies. Within manufacturing, the motor vehicles sector had the largest share. The exports of the FTC reporting entities grew at a faster pace (20.3 per cent) as compared to the imports (4.6 per cent) in 2024-25 - they had 17.7 per cent and 18.6 per cent shares, respectively, in the total value of production.

The data showed in the fifteenth round of the biennial survey on foreign collaboration in Indian industry (FCS) covering the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. This survey captures information on financial parameters and operations of the Indian companies having technical collaboration with foreign companies during the reference period, as per the attached. In the latest survey round, 601 foreign technical collaboration (FTC) agreements were reported by 255 Indian entities, of which 163 entities had participated in the previous survey round, RBI informed.

