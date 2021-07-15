India 'very' keen on fisheries subsidies deal as overfishing hurting domestic fishermen: Goyal at WTO ministerial meet

India on Thursday said it is "very" keen to finalise an agreement on fisheries subsidies because irrational benefits and overfishing by many countries are hurting domestic fishermen and their livelihood.

It was stated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during an online ministerial meeting of the WTO (World Trade Organisation) on the crucial fisheries subsidy negotiations.

Goyal expressed disappointment that the membership is still short of finding the right balance and fairness in the agreement.

"Delivering a strong statement on behalf of India, Goyal stated that India is very keen to finalize the agreement because irrational subsidies and overfishing by many countries is hurting Indian fishermen and their livelihood," an official statement said.

The minister pointed out that it is essential that big subsidy providers take greater responsibility to reduce their subsidies and fishing capacities, in accordance with the principles of 'Polluter Pays' and 'Common but Differentiated Responsibilities'.