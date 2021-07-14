Piyush Goyal appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal on Tuesday was appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. The minister who in the last week's major cabinet reshuffle retained his charge as Ministry of Commerce, Consumer Affairs too replaced Thawar Chand Gehlot as the Rajya Sabha house leader who took oath recently as the 19th Governor of Karnataka.

Goyal's appointment comes ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin on 19 July and will conclude on 13 August.

Piyush Goyal has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010. Goyal, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, is currently the deputy leader of the NDA and is also Union Minister in the Cabinet.