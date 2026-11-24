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Mumbai: India Inc delivered a strong financial performance in the second quarter of FY27, with aggregate profit after tax (PAT) rising 32% year-on-year (YoY), supported by broad-based earnings growth across key industries, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Corporate earnings exceeded expectations across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, reflecting sustained profitability and improving operational performance.

Key Sectors Drive Earnings Growth

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Metals, Oil and Gas, and Automobiles emerged as the biggest contributors, collectively accounting for 77% of incremental annual earnings growth. The metals sector led the earnings expansion with a 78% YoY increase in net profit, followed by Oil and Gas at 55% and Automobiles at 34%.

Utilities and Cement registered profit growth of 40% and 38%, respectively, while Consumer Durables reported a 30% increase. Private Banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) recorded 25% growth each, followed by Defence at 22% and Capital Goods at 21%.

Corporate Profitability Exceeds Estimates

Excluding Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), aggregate corporate earnings increased 30% YoY during the September quarter. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin, excluding financial companies, reached 17.5%, surpassing the brokerage's estimate of 17%, indicating better-than-anticipated operational profitability.

Large-Caps And Small-Caps Shine

The earnings recovery extended across market capitalisation categories. Excluding OMCs, large-cap companies posted 31% earnings growth against expectations of 24%.

Mid-cap companies registered a 22% increase, exceeding the projected 20%, while small-cap earnings surged 32%, compared with the estimated 29%. The performance highlights the widening participation of companies across market segments in India's corporate earnings expansion.

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Nifty 50 Records Strongest Growth In 17 Quarters

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nifty 50 companies registered a 27% YoY increase in net profit, marking their strongest earnings growth in 17 quarters.

H2 FY27 Earnings Outlook

The brokerage expects earnings growth of 11% across its coverage universe during the second half of FY27, while Nifty earnings are projected to increase by 18%.

Excluding OMCs, corporate earnings growth is expected to reach 20%, signalling continued momentum in underlying profitability.

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