Ambuja Cements Unveils ₹14,500 Crore Expansion Plan, Targets 155 MTPA Capacity By FY30

Ambuja Cements plans Rs 14,500 crore investment to add nearly 30 MTPA capacity across six states. |

Mumbai: Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements has announced an ambitious Rs 14,500 crore expansion programme to add nearly 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity, strengthening its manufacturing presence across India's eastern, western and northern markets.

The expansion, involving greenfield and brownfield projects, is expected to help the company achieve a total production capacity of 155 MTPA by FY30.

Major Expansion

Ambuja currently operates with a cement capacity of 113.5 MTPA across 24 integrated plants and 24 grinding units nationwide.

Under the proposed programme, the western cluster will receive approximately 15.5 MTPA of additional grinding capacity, followed by 11.6 MTPA in the eastern cluster and 2.9 MTPA in the northern cluster.

The projects will cover Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, allowing the company to strengthen its presence in high-growth construction markets.

Regional Projects

In Maharashtra, new grinding capacities are planned at Raigad, Kalyan, Dahanu and Amravati. Gujarat will see additional facilities at Mundra and Hazira.

Eastern expansion includes Rangia and Hojai in Assam, Godda in Jharkhand and Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The company also plans additional clinker manufacturing capacity at Umrangso, Maratha and Mundra to support its expanding grinding network.

Cost Efficiency

Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group's cement business, said the expansion would create a more balanced manufacturing network while improving logistics efficiency and market reach.

Locating manufacturing facilities closer to consumption centres is expected to reduce transportation distances and operating expenses.

Ambuja aims to achieve a production cost of Rs 4,000 per metric tonne by FY28.

Capacity Roadmap

During the first half of FY27, Ambuja commissioned 4.6 MTPA of additional capacity through projects in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Another 5.6 MTPA is expected to be commissioned or ramped up during the second half, taking total capacity to approximately 119 MTPA by March 2027.

Since its acquisition, Ambuja has completed 11 capacity projects, adding 16.3 MTPA of cement capacity and 9 MTPA of clinker capacity.