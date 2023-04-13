India became home to 90,000 startups in 9 years, says minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Photo credit: Twitter/Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that in the last nine years, the number of startups in the country increased to 90,000 due to promotion of the startup culture by the Modi government.

He said the central government is trying to make Rajasthan the first IT hub of the country but it is possible when the state government also cooperates on this front, according to a release.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre here.

To meet the growing needs of IT industry and entrepreneurship in the state, STPI has set up an incubation facility at Sitapura Industrial Area.

He said that setting up of the STPI centre in Jaipur would help in making Rajasthan an electronics manufacturing hub.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Somya Gurjar and others were also present.