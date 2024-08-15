Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on August 15, we revisit some chapters of history that left a mark on Dalal Street. Established in 1875, nearly 150 years ago, the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, is the oldest exchange in all of Asia. Running a company is a cumbersome task, and getting it listed in the equity markets is another tier of achievement that not every company attains.

Here, we take a look at the companies that did all that in the previous millennium.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

Right on top of the list, we have the Mumbai-based Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. A trading group currently owned by the influential Wadia Group, the company was only listed in 1995 but is one of the oldest to be listed on the country's stock exchange. BBTC was established in the year 1863, even before BSE was established. Interestingly, BBTC holds a majority share in one of the country's leading FMCG companies, Britannia.

Tata Steel

No business-related list in the country is complete without a Tata Company. Tata Steel, established in 1907, is one of the oldest companies to be listed on the stock exchange. The steel entity was only listed in 2011. This company is one of the most crucial entities in the Tata Group's long portfolio and continues to hold a great deal of influence in the sector.

ITC

Originally established in 1910 as the Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited, and then Indian Tobacco Company, before finally re-christening itself as simply ITC for reasons best known to the company, ITC has been a prominent presence in the Indian business spectrum. The company was listed on the equity markets in 1995. The Kolkata-based company, which continues to make most of its money from the sale of tobacco-related products, has forayed into various other paradigms, including FMCG and hospitality.

Dabur

Another company that was established in the 18th century and stands tall on Dalal Street today is Dabur. The company, known for its FMCG business, was established in 1884. 'Chawnprash' company was listed on the equity market in the previous century, more precisely in 1994. The Ghaziabad-based company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.071 trillion.

Bombay Dyeing

Another company that is owned by the Wadia group, once again with the classic 'Bombay' in its name, has made it to the list. The Mumbai-based textile company Bombay Dyeing was founded in 1879. The company has acquired iconic status over years and decades. This entity was another post-liberalisation enlisting, as the company was listed on the equity market in 1995.

Punjab National Bank

A public-owned entity makes it to the list as well. The Punjab National Bank or PNB, was established in 1894 in Lahore, Pakistan. The bank is one of the biggest PSBs in the country today. The lender, which today is headquartered out of the country's capital, New Delhi, was listed on the stock exchanges at the dawn of the new century in 2002.

Indian Hotels Company Limited

The list ends with another of Tata's crown jewels, Indian Hotels Company Limited. The company runs the popular chain of Taj Hotels in different markets. The company that, in many ways, pioneered luxury hospitality in India was established with the opening of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 1903. The company was also listed as early as 1971.

