 Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndependence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange

Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange

India has the proud history of having the oldest and perhaps one of the most consequential equity markets on the Asian continent.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on August 15, we revisit some chapters of history that left a mark on Dalal Street. Established in 1875, nearly 150 years ago, the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, is the oldest exchange in all of Asia. Running a company is a cumbersome task, and getting it listed in the equity markets is another tier of achievement that not every company attains.

Here, we take a look at the companies that did all that in the previous millennium.

FPJ Shorts
Blake Lively Felt Justin Baldoni 'Kissed For Too Long', Fat-Shamed Her During In It Ends With Us Shoot: Report
Blake Lively Felt Justin Baldoni 'Kissed For Too Long', Fat-Shamed Her During In It Ends With Us Shoot: Report
'From 1929 Hrs...': On This Day In 2020, MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement
'From 1929 Hrs...': On This Day In 2020, MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement
Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange
Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange
Bengali Actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly & Others Spotted At Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protest
Bengali Actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly & Others Spotted At Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protest

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi: 'New Sankalps From Sadhana In Kanniyakumari'
article-image

Right on top of the list, we have the Mumbai-based Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. A trading group currently owned by the influential Wadia Group, the company was only listed in 1995 but is one of the oldest to be listed on the country's stock exchange. BBTC was established in the year 1863, even before BSE was established. Interestingly, BBTC holds a majority share in one of the country's leading FMCG companies, Britannia.

Company stock's recent performance

Read Also
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech
article-image

Tata Steel

No business-related list in the country is complete without a Tata Company. Tata Steel, established in 1907, is one of the oldest companies to be listed on the stock exchange. The steel entity was only listed in 2011. This company is one of the most crucial entities in the Tata Group's long portfolio and continues to hold a great deal of influence in the sector.

Company stock's recent performance

Read Also
'Fishy - Hard To Believe!!': Ashneer Grover's 'Poll' On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification At Paris...
article-image

ITC

Originally established in 1910 as the Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited, and then Indian Tobacco Company, before finally re-christening itself as simply ITC for reasons best known to the company, ITC has been a prominent presence in the Indian business spectrum. The company was listed on the equity markets in 1995. The Kolkata-based company, which continues to make most of its money from the sale of tobacco-related products, has forayed into various other paradigms, including FMCG and hospitality.

Company stock's recent performance

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image
Read Also
'One-Tata Steel': NCLT Approves Merger Of Tata Steel And Its Subsidiary ISWP
article-image

Dabur

Another company that was established in the 18th century and stands tall on Dalal Street today is Dabur. The company, known for its FMCG business, was established in 1884. 'Chawnprash' company was listed on the equity market in the previous century, more precisely in 1994. The Ghaziabad-based company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.071 trillion.

Company stock's recent performance

Read Also
Bombay High Court To Pass Order On Sachin Waze Release Plea On August 23
article-image

Bombay Dyeing

Another company that is owned by the Wadia group, once again with the classic 'Bombay' in its name, has made it to the list. The Mumbai-based textile company Bombay Dyeing was founded in 1879. The company has acquired iconic status over years and decades. This entity was another post-liberalisation enlisting, as the company was listed on the equity market in 1995.

Company stock's recent performance

Read Also
'FM Chose To Be Petty, Deprived Middle Class': Mohandas Pai Questions Modi Government On Income Tax
article-image

Punjab National Bank

A public-owned entity makes it to the list as well. The Punjab National Bank or PNB, was established in 1894 in Lahore, Pakistan. The bank is one of the biggest PSBs in the country today. The lender, which today is headquartered out of the country's capital, New Delhi, was listed on the stock exchanges at the dawn of the new century in 2002.

Company stock's recent performance

Read Also
'Kamala Will Destroy Our Country If Elected,' Says Former US President Donald Trump In Conversation...
article-image

Indian Hotels Company Limited

The list ends with another of Tata's crown jewels, Indian Hotels Company Limited. The company runs the popular chain of Taj Hotels in different markets. The company that, in many ways, pioneered luxury hospitality in India was established with the opening of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 1903. The company was also listed as early as 1971.

Company stock's recent performance

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Stands 3rd In Country with ₹54,427 Cr FDI During 2023-24: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Stands 3rd In Country with ₹54,427 Cr FDI During 2023-24: CM Siddaramaiah

Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange

Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange

From ₹3.30 To ₹83.94: The Indian Rupee’s Evolution From Independence Day 1947 To 2024

From ₹3.30 To ₹83.94: The Indian Rupee’s Evolution From Independence Day 1947 To 2024

'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

'Koi Azaad Insaan…’: Anand Mahindra’s Independence Day Message For India’s 78th Celebration

China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July

China's Economic Recovery Dragged Down By Property Slump And Weak Consumption In July