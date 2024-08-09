'Fishy - Hard To Believe!!': Ashneer Grover's 'Poll' On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification At Paris 2024

The Summer Olympics at Paris appears to have brought some gloom for the Indian contingent. The much-anticipated glory of the gold medal turned to dismay as the champion Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the arena in the women's freestyle 50 Kg category on August 7.

Something is Fishy

The fall out of this development has seen the wrestler retire from sporting event. In addition to the outpour of reactions, there has also been criticism of the way things have come to pass and many have, in the bargain, alleged conspiracy in the matter. The idea of some kind of sabotage that may have to come to pass in Paris has been all across different social media platforms.

What’s your perception on the Vinesh Phogat disqualification ? — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 7, 2024

BharatPe founder and vocal opinion leader amongst the new-age entrepreneur, Ashneer Grover, took to his social media profile to highlight just the same. In a post, after the disqualification of Phogat, he conducted a poll on X with a question, "What’s your perception of the Vinesh Phogat disqualification ?". Grover also added two options, namely, Fishy - hard to believe!!, and Genuine - rule is rule.

The outcome of the 'poll' has reaffirmed the larger public perception, at least amongst some of the people who have witnessed the unfortunate event transpire.

The poll showed that an overwhelming 58.4 per cent of the 'voters' said they thought there was something 'fishy' in the matter. In addition, the other 41.6 per cent said that there was foulplay in the matter.

A total of 21,583 votes were cast in this poll by Grover.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Phogat's Disqualification

The wrestler who initially stormed into the final of the wrestling event at Paris 2024 was disqualified on the eve of the final. She was deemed to be around 100 grams heavier than her 50 Kg category.

Many have alleged sabotage, and some have blamed the wrestler and the support staff for the sporting mishap. This understandably took a toll on the athlete, who announced her retirement from the sport.