'FM Chose To Be Petty, Deprived Middle Class': Mohandas Pai Questions Modi Government On Income Tax

The taxation system in the country and the phenomenon of the disillusioned and dissatisfied middle class have gathered significant momentum in the general discourse over the past few weeks, ever since the presentation of the Union Budget by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

Many have raised questions about the government's action and lack of interest in bringing about some comfort to the middle class of the country.

Mohandas Pai on Taxation

Tax collections are much higher than budgeted. But sadly ⁦@FinMinIndia⁩ chose to be petty,deprived middle class of benefits before reversing,very unfriendly. PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ Sir missed a great opportunity to give relief to middle class,your supporters.Very sad. pic.twitter.com/q0pW866EYv — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) August 12, 2024

Former Infosys CFO and prominent name today's business intelligentsia, Mohandas Pai, took to X to express his disagreement and, most importantly, dismay with the Modi government's approach towards the middle class.

Pai shared a post with an image of an increase in tax collection in the subsequent years. Sighting the source, he said, "Tax collections are much higher than budgeted."

'FM Is Being Petty'

He further took an acrimonious turn with his words as he called the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, petty. He added, "But sadly ⁦@FinMinIndia chose to be petty, deprived middle class of benefits before reversing, very unfriendly."

He also tagged Prime Minister Modi in the same post to add that this budget, according to him, was a missed opportunity to bring about some relief to the middle class of the country. He also goes on to add, "PM ⁦@narendramodi Sir missed a great opportunity to give relief to middle class,your supporters.Very sad."

Pai also commented on the larger voter base of the BJP. This base is estimated to be largely middle-class and, in some cases, urban middle class.

Minister @mansukhmandviya Pl do have a review. They are preventing benefits when people leave. My colleagues too have this complaint. Nobody seems to care there. After 10 years of NDA this is not acceptable @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah https://t.co/hiawXSEQAB — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) August 7, 2024

Pai on EPFO

It also needs to be noted that Pai himself is known to be an ardent supporter of the ruling establishment and has frequently espoused the government and its actions on various counts in the past. Recently, however, he had also commented on the state of EPFO in the country and remarked on an equally critical opinion then as well.

In a post he had said, "Minister @mansukhmandviya Pl do have a review. They are preventing benefits when people leave. My colleagues too have this complaint. Nobody seems to care there. After 10 years of NDA this is not acceptable @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah"