'Should Be Very Ashamed Of Such Stupidity': Mohandas Pai Takes On TMC's Sagarika Ghosh Over Hindenburg Controversy

The Hindenburg report and its fallout appear to be only growing in magnitude. The allegations levelled by the American short-selling group has elicited responses from various corners.

From experts in the finance sector to other opinion leaders, many have expressed their views on the matter. The issue has naturally taken a political turn and politicians have embarked on their journey to make the most of it.

Opposition MP and former journalist Sagarika Ghosh took to X, asking for the resignation of Madhabi Puri Buch. Buch has been accused of having stakes in the company's offshore business. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai reacted to this demand from the Trinamool MP and admonished her.

Pai, talking a political potshot at West Bengal's ruling dispensation, charged at Ghosh and said, "If somebody makes allegations against your Masters in Bengal, will you have the courage to make the same statement?"

He also added, "Pathetic loss of reason! Should be very ashamed of such stupidity."

Pai had previously come out in support of Buch. In another post, he said, "Character assassination by a Vulture Fund. Rubbish allegations aimed at sensationalism. There was a SC monitored investigation overseen by an Eminent panel- when the vulture fund was fully exposed it throws mud."

After publishing the latest report, the short-selling group has incessantly kept at it and continued to present its case in the matter.

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch’s response to our report includes several important admissions and raises numerous new critical questions.



SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch releases a statement in the context of allegations made by Hindenburg on 10th Aug 2024 against them.



The US-based company upped the ante in its allegations against SEBI Chairperson Buch and said, "SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch’s response to our report includes several important admissions and raises numerous new critical questions."