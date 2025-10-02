Market Outlook: Technical Call of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 3

File Image |

Nifty index opened on a flattish note around 24620 zone and bulls took charge right from the opening tick and witnessed momentum throughout the session. With the support of the RBI policy outcome, a wave of short covering further fueled the rally, enabling the index to break its nine-day losing streak. Nifty smoothly crossed and held above the key hurdles of 24750-24800, eventually forming a big bullish candle on the daily chart. This move negated the sequence of lower highs and lower lows seen over the past nine sessions, with the index closing the day with strong gains of 225 points. Now it has to hold above 24750 zones for an up move towards 25000 then 25100 zones while on the downside support is shifting higher at 24750 then 24600 levels.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24600 then 24700 strike. Call writing is seen at 24950 then 25000 strike while Put writing is seen at 24700 then 24600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24300 to 25300 zones while an immediate range between 24600 to 25100 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a steady note around 81170 zones and bulls finally awake and seized control right from the start, keeping momentum strong through the session. The RBI policy announcement acted as a trigger for short covering, which further propelled the rally and ended the losing streak of the last several sessions. The index comfortably crossed and sustained above key hurdles of 80500 and 81000, eventually forming a large bullish candle on the daily chart. This rebound has negated the sequence of lower highs and lower lows that had persisted recently, with Sensex finally closing the day with robust gains of nearly 700 points. Now it has to hold above 80600 zones for an up move towards 81200 then 81500 zones while on the downside support is shifting higher at 80600 then 80300 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note but witnessed strong buying momentum post the RBI monetary policy outcome as it extended the momentum towards 55400 zones at latter part of the session. It formed a big Bullish candle on daily scale as strong buying was seen across private banks and closes with decent gains of around 700 points near 55350 zones. Rate sensitive Index is now above its 50 DEMA and relatively outperforming the broader market. Now it has to hold above 55000 zones for an up move towards 55750 then 56000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 55000 then 54750 levels

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.83% at 24982 levels. Positive setup seen in Shriram Finance, Piramal pharma, LTF, Nykaa, SRF, Sun Pharma, APL Apollo, GMR Airport, AB Capital and ONGC while weakness in Delhivery, Cummins India, AU Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Max Health, INFY, Tata Elxsi, Petronet and Ultratech Cement.

SWSOLAR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has been trading sideways since early August and witnessed a downward trajectory from the last week of September. However it has respected its April lows and has managed to close above those levels as highlighted via the trend line in the chart. In the past 2 sessions we have seen volumes picking up supported by positive RSI divergence visible on daily charts reflecting strong bounce back from over sold zones. With a health orderbook, the risk-reward looks favourable for SWSOLAR.

BUY SWSOLAR CMP 244.95 SL 223.25 TGT 270.70

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 3rd Oct 2025

Lemon Tree Hotels:

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Haridwar featuring 52 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, conference hall and recreational facility including a fitness center. With this signing, the company will expand its leisure portfolio in Uttarakhand, a state where they have 8 operational and 9 upcoming properties in addition to this one.

KRBL:

The company has been declared as the successful bidder in the Eauction conducted by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee regarding the sale of immovable properties situated in Panipat, Haryana. The total Reserve Price of the Properties was Rs 104 crore and KRBL made a final bid of Rs 402 crore. The rationale for entering into this agreement is acquisition of immovable properties situated at Panipat, Haryana for the purpose of setting up of a plant or carrying out warehousing & allied activities or partial monetization of land.

Zydus Lifesciences:

Zydus Lifesciences wholly owned subsidiary – Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Sentynl’), informed that the USFDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) relating to its New Drug Application (NDA) for copper histidinate (CUTX-101), intended to treat Menkes disease in pediatric patients.

The USFDA issued a CRL for CUTX-101, mainly asking for clarification on CGMP inspection of Zydus’ manufacturing site. Zydus has already submitted compliance responses and is awaiting the inspection report, while Sentynl plans to meet the USFDA to discuss resubmission. No issues were raised on the drug’s safety or efficacy.

Unimech Aerospace:

Sharing business updates for the September quarter, the company informed the exchange that it is facing a revenue slowdown, with Q2FY26 expected to be marginally lower than Q1. The decline is mainly due to U.S. tariffs impacting export realizations. Customers are delaying order pick-ups while monitoring the tariff situation. This has also put pressure on quarterly profits compared to the previous quarter. Given these headwinds, achieving the full-year FY26 revenue guidance may be difficult.

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,89,665 units in September 2025, matching estimates, with exports hitting a record 42,204 units—up 52% YoY though domestic sales fell 6.3%. Production rose 26% YoY to 2.01 lakh units, led by strong passenger vehicle output. The company highlighted record festive demand, with 1,65,000 deliveries in the first eight days of Navratri and daily bookings up 50% after recent price cuts. Exports in H1FY26 crossed 2.1 lakh units, including over 6,000 EVs shipped in August–September.