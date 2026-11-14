Imagicaaworld Rides High On Strong Footfalls, H1 Revenue Climbs 15% To ₹218 Crore As ₹248 Crore Hotel Sale Gets Nod

Imagicaaworld |

Mumbai: Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited reported a 15% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹218 crore for the first half of FY27, supported by higher visitor footfalls and improved spending across its entertainment parks.

The company also announced major strategic decisions, including the proposed sale of its Novotel Imagicaa hotel and an investment in a Gujarat-based water park business.

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Revenue And EBITDA Rise

Imagicaaworld's revenue from operations increased to ₹218 crore during April-September 2026, compared with ₹189.99 crore in the corresponding period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14% to ₹72.3 crore from ₹63.5 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of approximately 33%, reflecting its operating profitability during the half-year period.

Visitor Footfalls Increase

Total visitor footfalls across Imagicaaworld's parks grew 16.5% to 13.65 lakh, compared with 11.71 lakh in H1 FY26. Average revenue per user increased 3.2% to ₹1,420 from ₹1,377, indicating higher average visitor spending. The growth in attendance and customer spending supported the company's overall revenue performance.

₹248 Crore Hotel Divestment

Managing Director Jai Malpani said the board approved the divestment of the company's 287-room Novotel Imagicaa hotel in Khopoli to Juniper Hotels for ₹248 crore. The proposed transaction is intended to reduce debt and sharpen the company's focus on its core entertainment operations.

Gujarat Expansion Plans

Imagicaaworld invested ₹50 crore to acquire a 50.002% stake in Mehsana Next Parks, which operates Shanku's Water Park in Gujarat. The acquisition expands the company's presence in the water park segment.

Additionally, the board approved the issuance of warrants worth ₹16.25 crore to Bennett Coleman and Co for marketing and promotional activities. The company's growth strategy combines higher park attendance, acquisitions and asset monetisation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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