Imagicaaworld To Launch India’s First Hello Park In Hyderabad Ahead Of Festive Season

Mumbai: Imagicaaworld Entertainment is expanding beyond outdoor amusement attractions as it introduces a new indoor entertainment format designed for urban families and children.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment said its subsidiary, Imagicaa Next Pvt. Ltd., has signed a Letter of Intent to establish the first Hello Park location in India. The facility will be located at Lake Shore Y Junction Mall in Hyderabad and will cover approximately 10,000 square feet. The company expects the park to open before the onset of the year-end festive season, allowing families and young visitors to experience the new concept during one of the busiest holiday periods. The project marks the company’s entry into indoor entertainment formats as it broadens its leisure and attractions portfolio.

The park will be situated inside Lake Shore Y Junction Mall, a large retail and lifestyle destination that opened in December 2025. The mall spans around 1.6 million square feet and hosts more than 250 brands along with over 40 dining options and multiple entertainment zones. Located at the Kukatpally–Balanagar Y Junction, the development sits in one of West Hyderabad’s dense residential and commercial areas. Strong connectivity through major roads and metro links is expected to drive high visitor footfall, making it a strategic location for the first Hello Park in India.

Hello Park is designed as an immersive indoor entertainment concept combining physical play with digital interaction and experiential attractions. The format will feature motion-based activities, gaming zones, and collaborative play areas intended to encourage creativity and social engagement. The park will primarily cater to children aged three to twelve while also offering attractions suitable for families. Imagicaaworld said the concept aims to create a safe and engaging environment for birthday celebrations, school outings, and weekend family visits.

Managing Director Jai Malpani said Hyderabad was chosen for the first launch due to the location’s strong connectivity and growing family audience. He indicated the concept bridges the gap between physical play and digital entertainment by combining technology, movement, and creativity in a single environment.

According to the company, the relatively low capital expenditure required for this format could complement its existing outdoor parks and create opportunities for cross-promotion among younger visitors and their families. Imagicaa Next also plans to expand the Hello Park chain across key urban markets in India. Imagicaaworld’s move into indoor entertainment reflects its effort to diversify offerings and tap into urban leisure demand while strengthening engagement with families and younger audiences.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information contained in the press release issued by Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited on March 10, 2026. No external sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.