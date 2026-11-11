BHEL Bags ₹900 Crore Power Grid Order To Install 2 Synchronous Condensers In Gujarat |

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured an order from Power Grid Corporation on of India on behalf of its Project SPV firm to set up two synchronous condensers at Kalyanpur in Gujarat.

The company said the project is valued at Rs 600 crore to Rs 900 crore and will be executed over 35 months.

Nature of the contract include design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, Testing and Commissioning of 2 +300/-200 MVAR synchronous condenser at Kalyanpur associated with Transmission system for Integra on of Power from RE Projects in Jam Khambhaliya REZ in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing.

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