Imagicaaworld To Invest ₹100 Crore In Gujarat’s Largest Water Park

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited has announced a strategic investment of up to Rs 100 crore in Shanku’s Water Park near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. |

Mumbai: Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited on Sunday announced that its board has approved a strategic investment of up to Rs 100 crore in “Shanku’s Water Park”, one of Gujarat’s largest water park destinations located in Mehsana near Ahmedabad. The company said the transaction marks an important step in expanding its footprint in western India’s growing entertainment and tourism market.

The investment will be made in Mehsana Next Parks Private Limited (MNPPL), the special purpose vehicle that will own and operate the water park. According to the company, the proposed investment will include a mix of equity contributions and debt securities. Part of the capital will also be used for future expansion plans and the addition of new attractions and facilities on adjoining surplus land.

Gujarat Expansion Strategy

Shanku’s Water Park is spread across more than 25 acres and features over 25 rides and attractions. The company described it as one of Gujarat’s most recognized water park destinations with strong connectivity to Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar and nearby regions.

The park has recently undergone major renovation and modernization work, including the installation of advanced water filtration systems similar to those used at Imagicaa’s flagship property in Khopoli. Imagicaaworld said these upgrades would help improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

As part of the transaction, Imagicaaworld will also provide operations and management services for the water park. The company plans to use its expertise in guest management, safety systems, food and beverage operations and revenue optimization to improve overall park performance. Under the agreement, Imagicaaworld will receive management fees ranging between 6 percent and 10 percent for providing operational support.

Focus On Long-Term Growth

Commenting on the development, Managing Director Jai Malpani said Gujarat remains one of India’s fastest-growing leisure and tourism markets with rising discretionary spending and strong long-term demand for organized entertainment destinations. He added that the partnership reflects the company’s strategy to expand through structured transactions in high-potential markets.

Malpani also noted that the park is strategically located within close proximity to Ahmedabad and GIFT City, giving it access to a large consumer and tourism base. The company expects the partnership to help improve guest experiences, increase footfalls, and create long-term value for stakeholders. Imagicaaworld currently owns and operates several entertainment destinations, including Imagicaa, Wet’n Joy, Sai Teerth and Aqua Imagicaa across different locations in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company press release and regulatory filing issued by Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited.