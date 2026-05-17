Signature Global Plans ₹3,500 Crore Investment In FY27, Company Bets Big On Gurugram Housing Market Recovery

Signature Global Sets Big Investment Target. |

New Delhi: Real estate firm Signature Global plans to invest around Rs 3,500 crore during FY27 to expand its business and strengthen ongoing projects.

Company Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said the investment will mainly focus on construction work and land purchases in the Gurugram region.

Out of the total planned investment, around Rs 2,000 crore will be spent on construction activities for ongoing and upcoming housing projects.

The company also plans to invest between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,500 crore in buying new land parcels during the current financial year.

Read Also Signature Global Executes 1.28 Acre Land Purchase In Gurugram To Expand Development Pipeline

Company Positive on Gurugram Market

Aggarwal said the Gurugram housing market saw some slowdown in demand during the second half of FY26 after witnessing strong growth in sales and prices between 2022 and 2024.

However, he expressed confidence that the market will recover and return to normal during this fiscal year.

The company is currently studying several land opportunities in Gurugram and nearby areas and expects to finalise some deals soon.

Sales Target of Rs 10,000 Crore

Signature Global has set a sales booking target of Rs 10,000 crore for FY27, which would mean around 21 per cent growth over the previous year.

The company hopes to achieve this through strong new project launches and sales from under-construction projects.

Luxury and Commercial Expansion

The company is also expanding into commercial real estate through a partnership with Bengaluru-based RMZ Group.

In April, Signature Global partnered with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an investment of nearly Rs 2,900 crore.

Profit Rises Sharply Despite Softer Sales

During FY26, Signature Global’s sales bookings fell 20 per cent to Rs 8,250 crore due to softer market conditions in Gurugram.

However, the company’s profit jumped sharply to Rs 1,094.64 crore from Rs 101.2 crore in the previous year.

The average selling price of homes also increased significantly as demand for premium housing remained strong.