Signature Global Executes 1.28 Acre Land Purchase In Gurugram To Expand Development Pipeline

SignatureGlobal (India) Limited has acquired 1.28 acres of land in Sector-71, Gurugram, on April 24, 2026, through two sale deeds. |

New Delhi: Signature Global is stepping up its land acquisition strategy, adding fresh parcels in Gurugram as it builds out its future residential development pipeline.

Expand Land Holdings

The company confirmed it has executed two sale deeds to acquire land parcels measuring approximately 0.8104 acres and 0.4698 acres, taking the total to 1.28 acres. The acquisition is located at Sector-71 along the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram, a fast-developing micro-market. This move strengthens the company’s presence in a region seeing rising housing demand and infrastructure upgrades.

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Development Potential Unlocked

The newly acquired land comes with an estimated developable potential of about 0.10 million square feet. While relatively modest in size, the parcel fits into a broader, phased land aggregation strategy. The company had earlier outlined plans for a larger 4.26-acre land assembly in the same area, indicating a more comprehensive project pipeline in the making.

Part Of A Larger Strategy

Management, led by Managing Director Ravi Aggarwal, is positioning these acquisitions as building blocks for future projects. The company has already secured part of the total planned land and intends to acquire the remaining 2.98 acres over time. This phased approach suggests a calibrated investment strategy aligned with market absorption and funding considerations.

Focus On Growth Markets

Gurugram continues to attract real estate developers due to its connectivity, corporate presence, and expanding residential demand. By targeting Sector-71, Signature Global is aligning itself with emerging corridors that benefit from proximity to key roads and urban infrastructure. The move reflects a broader trend of developers consolidating land banks in high-growth urban clusters.

The company disclosed the transaction under regulatory requirements, notifying both BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited as part of its compliance obligations. With this acquisition, Signature Global continues to expand its footprint in Gurugram, reinforcing its long-term development strategy through phased land purchases in key urban growth corridors.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.