Signature Global Cuts Net Debt By 77% To ₹2.0 Billion In FY26

Signature Global (India) Limited reported a sharp 77 percent reduction in net debt to Rs 2.0 billion in FY26, alongside pre-sales of Rs 82.2 billion and collections of Rs 40.0 billion. |

New Delhi: Signature Global’s latest performance signals a decisive shift toward financial discipline and expansion, with the real estate developer tightening its balance sheet while preparing for new growth avenues.

The company’s net debt dropped sharply to Rs 2.0 billion at the end of FY26 from Rs 8.8 billion a year earlier, marking a 77 percent decline. This substantial deleveraging reflects tighter financial management and improved cash flows. With cash and cash equivalents at Rs 27.70 billion as of March 31, 2026, the company now holds a significantly stronger liquidity position, giving it flexibility to pursue expansion while maintaining stability.

Signature Global recorded pre-sales of Rs 82.2 billion during FY26, supported by collections of Rs 40.0 billion. However, performance was more moderate than in FY25, when pre-sales stood at Rs 102.9 billion and collections at Rs 43.8 billion. Quarterly data also reflected softer momentum, with Q4FY26 pre-sales at Rs 15.4 billion versus Rs 16.2 billion a year earlier, alongside a decline in units sold and area booked.

A key highlight was the rise in average sales realization to Rs 15,250 per sq. ft. in FY26, up from Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25. This improvement was driven by stronger traction in premium housing segments and price increases across key micro-markets. Chairman and Whole-Time Director Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal indicated that disciplined growth, better pricing, and steady collections have strengthened the company’s financial base while supporting long-term value creation.

The company also secured Rs 12.93 billion from Millennia Realtors Private Limited as part of a joint venture transaction, marking its entry into large-scale commercial real estate in the NCR region. This move signals diversification beyond residential projects and aligns with its strategy to expand across high-growth segments while maintaining execution focus. With lower debt, improved realizations, and a new commercial real estate foothold, Signature Global appears positioned to balance financial prudence with measured expansion in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.