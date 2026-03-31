Signature Global Secures ₹1,293 Crore Investment, Dilutes 50% Stake In GCL For Gurugram Project

Signature Global (India) Ltd has secured an investment of Rupees 1,293 crore from RMZ. |

New Delhi: In a move that signals a major strategic shift, Signature Global is stepping deeper into commercial real estate while bringing in a global-scale partner to accelerate execution and unlock value from its land portfolio.

Signature Global has raised Rs 1,293 crore by selling a 50 percent stake in Gurugram Commercity Limited (GCL) to RMZ through a mix of share purchase and subscription. This transaction converts GCL from a wholly owned unit into a joint venture, strengthening the company’s financial position while sharing project risk.

The joint venture will develop a mixed-use commercial project on Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram, spanning 3.94 million square feet of floor space. The project will include office spaces, hotels, and retail units, with an estimated total capital value of Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore upon completion.

Founder and Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal indicated that the deal marks a key milestone as the company expands beyond residential projects. He suggested the investment enhances financial strength and reflects confidence in execution capabilities, while highlighting the rising importance of Southern Peripheral Road as a commercial hub.

This will be Signature Global’s first large-scale commercial development within its existing portfolio, signaling diversification beyond its core housing business. The partnership combines Signature Global’s local market expertise with RMZ’s experience in designing, leasing, and managing commercial assets.

The company’s broader growth trajectory remains strong, supported by a significant pipeline of ongoing and upcoming developments, alongside consistent sales momentum in recent years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially.