Signature Global Approves ₹50 Crore Project Acquisition, Revises Deal Value To ₹1293.47 Crore

Signature Global (India) Limited has approved the acquisition of a residential project for Rupees 50 crore and revised its broader transaction value with RMZ to about Rupees 1293.47 crore. |

New Delhi: Signature Global is restructuring its Gurugram project exposure while unlocking value through a larger capital infusion deal with RMZ.

Project Acquisition Approved

The company has approved acquiring a residential project from its wholly owned subsidiary Gurugram Commercity Limited (GCL) for Rs 50,00,00,000. The transfer will be executed through a business transfer agreement and related development agreements, covering land, assets, liabilities, and development rights on a going concern basis.

Asset Details And Scope

The project sits on approximately 7.513 acres in Sector 71, Gurugram, with development rights linked to 16,42,484 square feet of floor space index, including transferable development rights. The deal includes all associated assets, employees, licenses, and contracts, indicating a full transfer of the development business.

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Stake Sale To RMZ

Alongside the acquisition, Signature Global has approved the sale of 35,69,731 equity shares in GCL at Rs 158.84 per share, aggregating to about Rs 56.70 crore. Following this transaction, GCL will cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary, marking a shift in ownership structure.

Larger Deal Value Revised

The broader agreement with RMZ, initially pegged at up to Rs 1283 crore, has now been revised to approximately Rs 1293.47 crore. This includes an investment of about Rs 1236.77 crore by RMZ into GCL through subscription of securities, alongside the share purchase component. The restructuring reflects Signature Global’s strategy to monetize assets while bringing in external capital to scale development projects in Gurugram’s residential market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.