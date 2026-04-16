Signature Global Partners Tonino Lamborghini For 812-Unit Premium Project In Gurugram

Signature Global (India) has entered a strategic collaboration with Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a premium residential project in Sector 71, Gurugram. |

Gurugram: Signature Global is stepping into the branded luxury housing space through a high-profile global partnership, aiming to redefine premium residential living in one of NCR’s fastest-growing corridors.

Strategic Luxury Collaboration

Signature Global (India) Limited has partnered with Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A to develop a premium residential project in Sector 71, Gurugram. As outlined in the filing, the collaboration is structured as a brand licensing agreement, allowing the project to be marketed under the “Tonino Lamborghini Residences Gurugram” name.

Large-Scale Development Plan

The project will span approximately 12.40 acres and include 812 premium residences in 3, 4, and 4.5 BHK configurations. Located along the Southern Peripheral Road, the development benefits from strong connectivity and proximity to key urban infrastructure. This scale positions it as a landmark project within Gurugram’s evolving premium housing landscape.

Design-Led Differentiation

A key feature of the collaboration is the integration of Tonino Lamborghini’s design philosophy across the project. As detailed in the press release on pages 4–5, the brand will influence building facades, common areas, and amenities such as clubhouses and lobbies. Signature elements include curated lifestyle spaces like cafés, wellness zones, and recreational facilities, creating a comprehensive luxury living environment.

Premium Segment Expansion

The partnership reflects Signature Global’s shift toward mid and premium housing segments. By associating with a globally recognized luxury brand, the company aims to elevate its positioning and tap into growing demand for branded residences. The project also aligns with broader trends where global design and hospitality-led experiences are becoming central to high-end residential offerings.

Market Opportunity Strengthens

Gurugram continues to emerge as a leading hub for branded residential developments, driven by rising affluence and strong demand for high-quality housing. The company expects the project to benefit from this trend, combining global design standards with local market dynamics. The collaboration is positioned as a step toward setting new benchmarks in luxury residential development.

Execution and Growth Outlook

The development is expected to contribute to Signature Global’s expanding project pipeline, which includes ongoing and upcoming developments across the region. The company’s focus remains on execution efficiency, design innovation, and delivering differentiated housing products to sustain growth in competitive urban markets. With this collaboration, Signature Global is strengthening its presence in the premium housing segment, leveraging global branding and design expertise to create a distinctive residential offering in Gurugram.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and press release document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.