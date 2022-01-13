ICRA revises downwards revenue growth forecast for auto component industry

Rating agency ICRA revised downwards the revenue growth forecast for the auto components industry in the current fiscal to 15-17 per cent,

ICRA said despite the potential Omicron impact, the domestic aftermarket demand is expected to grow 8-10 per cent in FY22.

While exports remain a bright spot in the Indian auto component story with an estimated growth of over 20 per cent, the rating agency said.

ICRA also expect the robust 15-17 per cent revenue growth" in the ongoing fiscal for the Indian auto component industry to be driven by domestic OEM, replacement, export volumes.

