ICICI Bank to allot shares worth Rs 8.27 lakh as stock options

The shares will be allotted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme(ESOS).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank to allot shares worth Rs 8.27 lakh as stock options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)
ICICI Bank announced on Tuesday that the company will allot 4,13,711 shares worth Rs 8,27,422 for a face value of Rs 2 to employees. The shares will be allotted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

ICICI Bank on February 10, alloted 7,67,168 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 to employees as stock options.

article-image

ICICI Bank share

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 11:49 am was at Rs 855.10, up by 0.52 per cent.

