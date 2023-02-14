ICICI Bank to allot shares worth Rs 8.27 lakh as stock options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank announced on Tuesday that the company will allot 4,13,711 shares worth Rs 8,27,422 for a face value of Rs 2 to employees. The shares will be allotted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

ICICI Bank on February 10, alloted 7,67,168 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 to employees as stock options.

Read Also ICICI Bank announces allotment of 7,67,168 equity shares

ICICI Bank share

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 11:49 am was at Rs 855.10, up by 0.52 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)