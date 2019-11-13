How you can win an iPhone 11 by ordering on Swiggy

Swiggy has introduced a campaign for November 14 and November 15 called ‘In It to Win It’ in which they are giving away an iPhone 11.
Who can participate?
All Swiggy Users provided they are competent to contract as mandated by the Indian Contract Act 1872 and you’ve never been convicted of a crime under the IPC.
How to play
Log in to your CV account
Place an order between 8 AM on Nov 14 and 11:59 PM on Nov 15
Apply the promo code: InItToWinIt
Details
One User will win only 1 iPhone 11.
Announcement: Swiggy will be announcing winners on the blog every hour.
By participating in this Campaign, you consent to share your name (and masked phone number) on the blog, if you are chosen as a winner.
An email communication regarding the results of the Campaign will be provided to the winners of the Campaign at the end of the Campaign Period.
If we are unable to reach you on the contact details as shared by you, for a period of 15 days from when the winners are announced on the blog, the prize i.e iPhone 11 will be deemed to be unclaimed and Swiggy reserves the right to distribute the prize to other eligible Users based on lucky draw.
The winners will be required to provide a valid identification and address proof to collect the iPhone 11.
iPhone11 mobile phones will be distributed within 30 days of receipt of required documents from the winners
This Campaign is valid in all Swiggy Operational States except Tamil Nadu. The Campaign is applicable only for Swiggy Users.
Coupon terms and conditions:
Open coupon (Visible in offer section for all users during the campaign period)
City restriction (All states except Tamilnadu)
Valid only between 8 am to 12 midnight
Valid only on 14th and 15th Nov
You can place unlimited orders to increase the chance of winning, but the prize will be one per user.
The minimum order value of Rs 99
Valid of all modes of payments
