Is Apple iPhone 12 smaller in size?

California: Enough of the tall displays, Apple may actually be considering going back to smaller, easier-to-handle smartphones with its iPhone 12 in 2020.
Based on the concept design renders created by PhoneArena, the iPhone 12 could come with a design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 or iPhone 5 from years ago, with sharper edges, Cnet reports.
Apple may also reduce the screen display from 5.8-inch to 5.4-inch with 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 is speculated to include a four-camera setup at the back and come with 5G support.
