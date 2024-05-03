Ferrari's New SUV: Purosangue

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 03, 2024
Bid farewell to your gas money: Ferrari's V-12-powered Purosangue is among its least fuel-efficient models. For comparison, the 12-cylinder Bentayga and the Urus both receive comparable EPA estimates of 12 mpg city and 17 mpg highway.
Equipped with an active suspension system, a rear-mounted dual-clutch transaxle, and a roaring V-12 engine, the Purosangue is appropriately exotic.
Carwale
The Purosangue is the only Ferrari available today that can accommodate four passengers. It has a set of sleek, rear-hinged coach-style rear doors that are designed to make it easier to access the back seat while maintaining the appearance of having two doors.
Carwale
It has a 6.5-liter V-12 engine with naturally occurring spark under the Purosangue's hood. A screaming twelve-cylinder with 715 horsepower and the brand's distinctive red-painted valve colors are what epitomize a Ferrari.
caranddriver
A separate 10.2-inch screen is available for the front passenger in addition to the 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster. Ferrari does not provide an in-dash navigation system because it believes that consumers would prefer to use their phones
carwale
The Purosangue comes equipped with a plethora of high-end and high-performance features as standard, but Ferrari does offer some options that buyers might find interesting. After a long day, having front seats with massage capabilities could be nice.
