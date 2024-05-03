Air India To Start Direct Delhi-Zurich Flights From June 16

Air India | Representational Image

Air India will start direct flights from the national capital to Zurich from June 16, and the Swiss city will be the seventh European destination that will be connected by the airline with non-stop services.

The four times a week services will be operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft with a two-class configuration - Economy and Business. The flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, according to a release on Friday.

"With over 250 Swiss companies operating in India, hundreds of Indian companies in Switzerland, and a growing Indian diaspora of nearly 18,000, these flights will cater to a strong demand for business and leisure travel in both directions," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Currently, the airline operates 60 weekly flights to and from six cities in mainland Europe -- Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, and Vienna.

Read Also Air India Tries To Reduce Debt By Cutting Baggage Allowance

"Air India's new service will provide travellers in Switzerland, as well as those in southern Germany and western Austria with a non-stop option to travel to Delhi, and onward to destinations across Air India's growing route network, particularly in the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia," the release said.

The airline, which was taken over by the Tata Group from the government in 2022, used to have services connecting Switzerland.