This iPhone 11 with a diamond-and-gold encrusted body costs more than a Mercedes-Benz C-Class!

The regular iPhone 11 will cost around Rs 64,900 in India but if you are a real connoisseur then you should shell out for Caviar’s gold-and-diamond encrusted one which costs upwards of a whopping Rs 50 lakhs! Designed by Caviar, the king of lavish iPhone makeovers, it costs around $70,000 (above Rs 50 lakhs), and had half a kilo of gold and 137 diamonds.

On the back, there is a luxury watch with a tourbillon and a yellow diamond on it! It’s supposed to symbolise ‘eternal life that the Sun gives to your planet’.

Price range iPhone 11 Pro Solarius- $ 70,340 for 64GB(Rs 49,80,409.63) iPhone 11 Pro Max - $71,520 for 512 GB(Rs 50,63,959)