This iPhone 11 with a diamond-and-gold encrusted body costs more than a Mercedes-Benz C-Class!

The regular iPhone 11 will cost around Rs 64,900 in India but if you are a real connoisseur then you should shell out for Caviar’s gold-and-diamond encrusted one which costs upwards of a whopping Rs 50 lakhs! Designed by Caviar, the king of lavish iPhone makeovers, it costs around $70,000 (above Rs 50 lakhs), and had half a kilo of gold and 137 diamonds.
On the back, there is a luxury watch with a tourbillon and a yellow diamond on it! It’s supposed to symbolise ‘eternal life that the Sun gives to your planet’.
Price range iPhone 11 Pro Solarius- $ 70,340 for 64GB(Rs 49,80,409.63) iPhone 11 Pro Max - $71,520 for 512 GB(Rs 50,63,959)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)