 Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Know All About Top Deals, Offers & Much More
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Know All About Top Deals, Offers & Much More

One of the biggest online shopping sites in India has announced its Big Days Saving Days sale, which is already going live.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Flipkart, a trusted name in online shopping, has announced its Big Saving Days Sale, a treasure trove of deals, from May 2, 2024. This sale caters to all your needs, offering a wide range of items, including fashion and beauty products, Mobile Phones, Laptops, clothing, footwear, wallets and electronic items like cameras, Laser Printers, Keyboards, Monitors, Projectors and many more. 

About Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart has already declared its Big Saving Days sale which has been live from May 2, 2024 and will end on May 9, 2024. The sale offers a 10 percent Instant Discount when using SBI Credit Card & EMI Transaction. It provides significant savings offers discounts on Mobile and tablets, TVs and home appliances, Electronics, Fashion, Beauty and Kitchen essentials. 

Deals on Smartphones and Laptops

Flipkart is offering the best deals on Smartphones like on Vivo T3X 5G, Motorola Edge 50, Galaxy F15 5G, Realme P1 5G, Redmi 13C, Redmi 12 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Vivo T3 5G and much more. 

Vivo T3X 5G is starting from Rs 12,499, Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available for Rs 27,999, and Poco M6 Pro 5G is available for Rs 8,999. Smartphones like Galaxy F15 5G, Realme P1 5G, Moto g64, and 5G are available for above Rs 10,000. The shopping site also provides deals on Samsung tablets, starting at Rs 28 999 and laptops at Rs 24 990.

Deals on Fashion 

The e-commerce site also offers discounts on Fashion accessories like sneakers, western wear, and other footwear. Flipkart is offering a 50 per cent discount on Adidads and Pumal's sneakers, while the same goes for different kinds of footwear. Meanwhile, fashion accessories start at just Rs 149.

