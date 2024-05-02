Amazon Great Summer Sale Live: Everything About Offers & Deals On Smart Phones

Amazon has launched one of its biggest sales, the Amazon Great Summer Sale, on May 2, 2024. This sale is already live on one of the largest and most popular shopping sites in India.

The sale offers a wide variety of items, including fashion accessories, footwear, kitchen essentials, smartwatches, kitchen appliances like Refrigerators and microwaves, TVs, laptops, washing machines and much more.

It is also offering discounts on mobile gadgets like iPhones, Redmi 13C 5G, One Plus Nord, Realme Narzo and more. However, remember, this sale is only for a limited period, ending on May 7, 2024. So, don't miss out, grab your items before the sale ends.

Offers on Mobile Gadget

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers discount up to Rs 3000, when you use credit or debit cards or EMI. This sale also offers discounts on popular mobile gadgets like the iPhone, Galaxy M15 5G, Redmi 13C 5G, One Plus Nord CE4, iQOO Z9 5G, Samsung Fold and Flip, Motorola Razr, Oppo A79 5G, Lava Blaze, Xiaomi 14, vivo Y27, Nokia G42 5G and more.

Mobile Phone exclusive deals

Apple's iPhone, which is considered one of the expensive smartphones, is currently selling on the online shopping site starting at Rs 47,499 and offering up to 24 per cent off, Galaxy M15 5G is available for Rs 10999 and offering discounts upto 25 per cent, same goes for Redmi 13C which is offering discount upto 25 per cent and available on Rs 9499.

The Mega sale also has One Plus Nord CE4 in its selling list. However, it is offering a limited-time deal; the sale price starts from 22,999. Grab the products with huge discounts and stay tuned for other sale on Amazon