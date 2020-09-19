Hiring and firing easy for companies: Proposal part of soon to be tabled Code on Industrial Relations, 2020

As per the reports, the government is proposing to allow companies that hire less than 300 workers to not frame a statutory contract stating key employment terms.
By canning standing order, the classification of workmen will be missing; manner of intimation to workers about work and wage-related details; attendance, granting leaves, and any other matter will not be mandatory any more.
This will allow companies to retrench workers or shun employee demand at some level. This proposal will be a part of the Code on Industrial Relations, 2020 scheduled to be introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha today.
India, which already has a large informal sector, this change in policy may encourage this to grow further.
