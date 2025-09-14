 Hindustan Unilever Cuts Prices Of Popular Products, Check New Rates of Dove, Horlicks & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindustan Unilever Cuts Prices Of Popular Products, Check New Rates of Dove, Horlicks & More

Hindustan Unilever Cuts Prices Of Popular Products, Check New Rates of Dove, Horlicks & More

HUL has reduced prices of popular products like Dove, Horlicks, Kissan jam, and Lifebuoy soap. The new prices will apply from September 22, following a government rule on public price disclosure.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
New prices will be effective from September 22, as per company advertisement | File Image |

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced a price reduction on several of its popular products, including Dove shampoo, Horlicks, Kissan jam, and Lifebuoy soap.

According to advertisements published in newspapers, the new prices will come into effect from September 22.

Read Also
From Soaps To SUVs, What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier Under New GST Rules? Here's The Full...
article-image

New Prices for Key Products

- Dove Shampoo (340 ml bottle): Reduced from Rs 490 to Rs 435

FPJ Shorts
Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the Tradition
Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Pitru Paksha 2025: The Spiritual Belief Behind the Tradition
OpenAI Partners With ARISE To Empower Indian Educators With AI Tools
OpenAI Partners With ARISE To Empower Indian Educators With AI Tools
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Penalty Of Over ₹1200000 To Be Imposed If Banned Items Found With Spectators As Dubai Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of High-Octane Clash; Check Full Details
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Penalty Of Over ₹1200000 To Be Imposed If Banned Items Found With Spectators As Dubai Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of High-Octane Clash; Check Full Details
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai After Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Pose With Fans (PHOTOS)
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai After Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Pose With Fans (PHOTOS)

- Horlicks (200 gm jar): Reduced from Rs 130 to Rs 110

- Kissan Jam (200 gm): Reduced from Rs 90 to Rs 80

- Lifebuoy Soap (pack of four, 75 gm each): Reduced from Rs 68 to Rs 60

Read Also
'GST Reforms Have Reduced Tax Burden On People,' Says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
article-image

Why the Price Cut?

HUL said that new packs with updated MRP or increased weight are being sent to the market.

Recently, the government made it mandatory for companies to publish advertisements in newspapers whenever product prices are changed, whether increased or reduced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindustan Unilever Cuts Prices Of Popular Products, Check New Rates of Dove, Horlicks & More

Hindustan Unilever Cuts Prices Of Popular Products, Check New Rates of Dove, Horlicks & More

'Insurance Amendment Bill Likely To Be Introduced In Winter Session,' Union Finance Minister Nirmala...

'Insurance Amendment Bill Likely To Be Introduced In Winter Session,' Union Finance Minister Nirmala...

Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property

Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property

'GST Reforms Have Reduced Tax Burden On People,' Says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'GST Reforms Have Reduced Tax Burden On People,' Says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'GST Reforms Touching Daily Life, Making Essentials Cheaper And Businesses Easier': FM Nirmala...

'GST Reforms Touching Daily Life, Making Essentials Cheaper And Businesses Easier': FM Nirmala...