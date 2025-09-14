Hindustan Unilever Cuts Prices Of Popular Products, Check New Rates of Dove, Horlicks & More

New prices will be effective from September 22, as per company advertisement | File Image |

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced a price reduction on several of its popular products, including Dove shampoo, Horlicks, Kissan jam, and Lifebuoy soap.

According to advertisements published in newspapers, the new prices will come into effect from September 22.

New Prices for Key Products

- Dove Shampoo (340 ml bottle): Reduced from Rs 490 to Rs 435

- Horlicks (200 gm jar): Reduced from Rs 130 to Rs 110

- Kissan Jam (200 gm): Reduced from Rs 90 to Rs 80

- Lifebuoy Soap (pack of four, 75 gm each): Reduced from Rs 68 to Rs 60

Why the Price Cut?

HUL said that new packs with updated MRP or increased weight are being sent to the market.

Recently, the government made it mandatory for companies to publish advertisements in newspapers whenever product prices are changed, whether increased or reduced.