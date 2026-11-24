Satish Pai |

Mumbai: Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced key leadership appointments as part of its management transition strategy. The company has reappointed Satish Pai as Managing Director for a one-year term, effective January 1, 2028, until December 31, 2028.

The aluminium and copper major has also appointed Hemant Sikka as Deputy Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel, effective January 4, 2027.

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Leadership Continuity

Satish Pai has served as Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since August 2016. During his tenure, the company has strengthened its focus on sustainability, technological innovation, digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Pai has played a key role in shaping Hindalco’s long-term business strategy, with an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and high-performance operations. He also oversees the operations of Novelis Inc., Hindalco’s subsidiary specialising in aluminium rolling and recycling. His reappointment provides leadership continuity as the company prepares for a phased management transition.

Hemant Sikka Joins Hindalco

Sikka joins Hindalco from Mahindra Logistics, where he currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He is also a member of the Mahindra Group Executive Board. With more than three decades of professional experience, Sikka brings extensive expertise in manufacturing, procurement, business management and industrial operations.

During his association with the Mahindra Group, he held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Purchase Officer of the Automotive and Farm Sector and Head of Manufacturing for the Automotive division. His professional experience also includes an international assignment with SsangYong Motors in South Korea. Before joining Mahindra in 2000, Sikka spent nine years with Maruti Suzuki.

Phased Management Transition

Under the leadership transition plan, Sikka will work closely with Pai and Hindalco’s senior management team. Responsibilities associated with the company’s India business will gradually transition to the newly appointed Deputy Managing Director.

The phased approach is designed to facilitate management continuity while enabling Sikka to familiarise himself with Hindalco’s diverse business operations, strategic priorities and organisational structure ahead of assuming wider responsibilities.

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