Hindalco Industries Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹7,533 Crore For The September Quarter With Revenue Rising To ₹91,708 Crore

Hindalco Industries |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries reported a 58.89 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹7,533 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue across its metals businesses. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹4,741 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations surged 38.83 per cent to ₹91,708 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹66,058 crore a year earlier. Total income increased to ₹92,651 crore from ₹66,771 crore, reflecting substantial growth in the company's overall business.

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Profit Performance

Total expenses climbed to ₹82,351 crore from ₹60,050 crore in the year-ago quarter. Despite higher expenditure, consolidated net profit increased by ₹2,792 crore. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹33.93 from ₹21.35 in Q2 FY26.

Segment Performance

Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis generated revenue of ₹56,798 crore, remaining a major contributor to consolidated operations. The aluminium upstream business reported revenue of ₹13,364 crore, while aluminium downstream contributed ₹5,511 crore. The copper segment recorded quarterly revenue of ₹21,374 crore.

Segment Earnings

Aluminium upstream delivered segment results of ₹7,009 crore, followed by Novelis at ₹4,858 crore. Copper contributed ₹1,673 crore, while aluminium downstream reported ₹329 crore. These figures highlighted the contribution of individual businesses to overall profitability.

Insurance Recoveries

The consolidated results included exceptional net income of ₹284 crore related to insurance recoveries following fire incidents at Novelis' Oswego facility. Additionally, Hindalco recognised ₹370 crore in business interruption insurance recoveries under other income. These recoveries supported reported quarterly earnings.

Business Outlook

Hindalco's performance reflected strong revenue expansion and improved profitability across its diversified metals operations. Investors will monitor aluminium prices, copper demand, Novelis operations and the impact of exceptional income on future earnings.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company financial disclosures and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.

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