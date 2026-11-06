Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Shines In Q2 FY27, Revenue Soars 36% To ₹731 Crore In Fastest Growth Since Stock Market Debut

Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer | Indian Retailer

Mumbai: Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of Mamaearth and The Derma Co, reported revenue of ₹731 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, registering approximately 36 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company described the performance as its strongest quarterly revenue growth since its stock market listing, supported by expanding product categories and wider retail distribution.

Revenue Momentum

Honasa Consumer's September-quarter performance reflected growing demand across its beauty and personal care portfolio. The company reported that its focus categories expanded by more than 40 per cent and now contribute over 80 per cent of its overall business. This highlights the increasing importance of its core product portfolio in driving revenue.

Brand Performance

The company's younger brands delivered over 45 per cent year-on-year growth, emerging as major contributors to business expansion. Meanwhile, flagship brand Mamaearth maintained its high-teens growth trajectory during the quarter. The performance indicated continued momentum across both established and emerging brands.

Distribution Expansion

Honasa Consumer strengthened its offline retail network, with general trade distribution reaching approximately 3.2 lakh outlets. The expansion reflects the company's efforts to increase product availability beyond online channels. A wider physical retail presence could help the company reach additional consumers across markets.

Modern Trade

Modern trade recorded more than 40 per cent year-on-year growth in offtake, reflecting stronger consumer purchases through organised retail channels. The Derma Co also expanded its distribution network, reaching over 65,000 retail outlets. These developments underline the company's growing focus on physical retail penetration.

Growth Outlook

Honasa Consumer's quarterly performance highlighted strong revenue momentum, expanding distribution and healthy growth across younger brands. However, sustaining this pace will depend on consumer demand, competitive conditions and effective execution across sales channels. Investors will monitor brand performance, distribution productivity and profitability in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company announcements and exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before making investment decisions.

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