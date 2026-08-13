Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Reports Over Two-Fold Jump In Q1 FY27 Profit To ₹90.45 Crore | X

New Delhi, August 13: Honasa Consumer Ltd on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.45 crore for the June quarter of FY27, driven by growth in its core brands.

The owner of beauty and personal care brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, reported a net profit of Rs 41.32 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Honasa Consumer's revenue from operations increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 755.94 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 595.25 crore in the corresponding period of FY26.

Total expenses stood at Rs 659.27 crore, up 17 per cent YoY, in the quarter under review.

Honasa Consumer's total income increased 25.73 per cent to Rs 778.45 crore.

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Strong quarterly performance

“We delivered our highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit, with Ebitda more than doubling to Rs 110 crore. What stands out for us is that this growth is coming from both our core and younger brands. Our Focus Categories grew 35%+, and we are seeing stronger demand across General Trade, Modern Trade and e-commerce. This is the playbook we set out to build, and it is now translating into performance," said the company’s Co-founder and CEO Varun Alagh.

At the brand level, Mamaearth has accelerated to high-teens growth, led by its Focus Categories.

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 481.20 apiece, up 2.84 per cent, on the BSE.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)