Honasa Consumer Q4 Profit More Than Doubles To ₹69 Crore, Revenue Jumps 23% As Mamaearth Growth Stays Strong

Profit Sees Strong Growth In March Quarter. |

Mumbai: Honasa Consumer posted a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2026, driven by strong sales growth and improving profitability across brands.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 69.43 crore in Q4 FY26, more than double from Rs 24.97 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 23.15 percent to Rs 657.08 crore, compared with Rs 533.56 crore a year ago.

Honasa Consumer said the March quarter delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA during the quarter stood at Rs 77 crore.

Strong Demand Across Brands

The company said its younger brands continued to perform strongly during FY26.

According to Honasa Consumer, newer brands registered around 40 percent year-on-year growth, supported by strong demand across both online and offline channels.

Its skincare brand The Derma Co continued to deliver strong growth while maintaining a double-digit EBITDA margin profile.

The company also expanded its offline distribution network aggressively during the year. Around 1.2 lakh retail outlets were directly billed through distributors in FY26, helping the brands improve market reach across India.

Expenses Rise, But Profitability Improves

Total expenses during the March quarter rose 13.75 percent to Rs 594 crore due to higher business activity and expansion efforts. However, revenue growth remained stronger than expenses, helping improve overall profitability.

Total income, including other income, increased 22 percent to Rs 675.96 crore during the quarter.

FY26 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

For the full FY26 financial year, Honasa Consumer’s net profit jumped to Rs 200.19 crore from Rs 72.68 crore in FY25.

Total consolidated income for the year rose 15.37 percent to Rs 2,475.52 crore.

The board also approved the company’s maiden final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, amounting to 51.2 percent of FY26 standalone profit after tax.

Shares of Honasa Consumer closed 2.24 percent higher at Rs 299.05 on the BSE on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.