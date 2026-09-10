Texmaco Rail Secures ₹27.82 Crore Order From Hindalco Industries

Texmaco Rail |

Mumbai: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd announced on Thursday, 10 September 2026, that it has secured a domestic order valued at Rs27.82 crore from Hindalco Industries Limited.

Order Details

The order involves the supply of one BTAP rake along with one brake van for Hindalco Industries Limited's Aditya Expansion Project.

Execution Timeline

Texmaco Rail & Engineering expects to execute this order within eight months from the date of the purchase order. The consideration for this contract includes all applicable taxes.

Regulatory Disclosure

The company also stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and was conducted on an arm's length basis.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.