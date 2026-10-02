Hindalco Terminates AluChem Acquisition Deal Due To Extended Closure Delays

Hindalco |

Mumbai: Hindalco Industries Limited on Tuesday announced the termination of its Equity Purchase Agreement to acquire AluChem Companies, Inc. (AluChem). The decision was mutually taken due to extended closure delays beyond the control of either party.

Acquisition Termination

Hindalco and AluChem mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition. The termination is effective due to prolonged delays in closing the deal, which were beyond the control of both companies.

Strategic Focus Unchanged

Hindalco stated that its strategy to expand high-value, technology-led value-added products (VAP) in its specialty alumina business remains consistent. The company will continue to explore new opportunities, including in the United States, aligned with this strategy.

AluChem's Future

AluChem Companies, Inc. will continue to operate independently and serve its customers. The company has been active in the specialty alumina value chain for the past 48 years.

Previous Intimations

Hindalco had previously intimated the exchanges about the acquisition on various dates. These included June 24, 2025, October 23, 2025, February 11, 2026, February 26, 2026, May 20, 2026, and August 7, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.