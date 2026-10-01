Sudarshan Chemical Completes Acquisition Of 15.89% Stake In Sudarshan Colorants For ₹150.75 Crore

Sudarshan Chemical |

Mumbai: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited announced on 1 October 2026, the completion of its acquisition of a 15.89% stake in Sudarshan Colorants India Limited (formerly Heubach Colorants India Limited) for a total consideration of ₹150.75 crore.

Acquisition Details

The company acquired 36,68,036 equity shares of Sudarshan Colorants India, each with a face value of ₹10.00. The shares were purchased from Sudarshan Europe B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited.

Background of the Transaction

This acquisition is part of a larger proposed transaction initially disclosed on 12 August 2026, to acquire 70.26% of the total shareholding of Sudarshan Colorants India Limited. The company had also reported on 28 September 2026, the execution of a share purchase agreement with Sudarshan Europe B.V.

Future Disclosures

Sudarshan Chemical Industries stated that further updates regarding the proposed transactions will be reported in accordance with SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

Management Commentary

Rajesh Rathi, Chairman and Managing Director, signed the disclosure.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.