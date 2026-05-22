Hindalco Industries Reports 20% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 87% In Q4 FY26

Hindalco Industries reported 20 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 78,133 crore. |

Mumbai: Hindalco Industries Ltd reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for Q4 FY26, supported by improved performance across its aluminium and copper businesses.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 20 percent year-on-year toRs 78,133 crore in the January–March quarter, compared withRs 64,890 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company increased 87 percent toRs 5,939 crore fromRs 3,174 crore a year earlier.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 79,158 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 17 percent from Rs 66,521 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax and exceptional items rose to Rs 7,622 crore from Rs 5,439 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 6,540 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 71,532 crore from Rs 61,628 crore in Q3 FY26, mainly due to higher raw material and employee-related costs.

Employee benefits expense rose to Rs 4,425 crore from Rs 3,930 crore a year ago. Finance costs also moved up to Rs 1,042 crore from Rs 874 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said lower inventory impact and stronger operating performance supported earnings during the quarter. Hindalco also benefited from growth in downstream aluminium operations and stable copper demand.

During FY26, the company reassessed the applicability of Section 115BAA of the Income-tax Act and opted for the new tax regime from April 1, 2026. This led to a deferred tax write-back and reversal of tax provisions during the year.

Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 26.67 against Rs 14.25 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rs 274,944 crore compared with Rs 238,496 crore in FY25.

Annual profit attributable to owners increased to Rs 19,102 crore from Rs 13,051 crore in the previous year.

Hindalco’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for July 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.