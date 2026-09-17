Blue Dart Announces Planned Leadership Transition, R.S. Subramanian To Succeed Balfour Manuel As Managing Director

Blue Dart names R.S. Subramanian Managing Director from November 30. |

Mumbai: Blue Dart Express has appointed R.S. Subramanian as its next Managing Director, effective November 30, 2026, as part of a planned leadership transition at the logistics company.

Subject to approvals, Subramanian will succeed Balfour Manuel, who steps down on November 29 after a 43-year career with Blue Dart.

Continuity Through Advisory Role

Manuel will remain Senior Strategic Advisor until May 15, 2027. The move will ensure continuity and an orderly handover.

Manuel joined Blue Dart in 1983 as one of its earliest employees. He helped shape its customer-focused culture, reinforce its market leadership and build a prominent Indian logistics brand.

After becoming Managing Director in 2019, Manuel steered sustained growth, network expansion and capability enhancement. He said structured succession served Blue Dart’s long-term interests and backed his successor.

Experienced DHL Executive Takes Charge

Subramanian brings nearly four decades of experience, spanning strategy, customer experience, organisational transformation and profitable growth.

He is Senior Vice President of DHL Express South Asia and Managing Director of DHL Express India. He oversees India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan, and sits on DHL Express’s Asia-Pacific Management Board.

Associated with DHL Express since 2004, he has led expansion and transformation focused on service quality, organisational capability and profitable growth.

Focus On Sustainable Growth

Subramanian has served on Blue Dart’s board since 2019, giving him a strong understanding of its operations, culture and strategic priorities.

Calling the appointment a privilege, Subramanian said Blue Dart helped develop India’s express logistics industry. He acknowledged Manuel’s contribution and strong legacy.

He said India’s economic expansion and closer integration with global markets would keep logistics central to business success. His approach will build on Blue Dart’s customer focus, operational excellence and organisational culture while advancing the company’s capabilities and competitive position.

His priorities include strengthening market leadership, supporting sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders as India connects more closely with global markets.