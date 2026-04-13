Blue Dart Express Announces Resignation Of Chairman Prakash Apte Due To Health Concerns

Blue Dart Express Limited announced that Chairman and Independent Director Prakash Apte has resigned due to health reasons, with effect from the conclusion of the board meeting on April 13, 2026. |

Mumbai: Blue Dart is preparing for a leadership transition after its long-serving chairman decided to step down, citing health priorities and the need to rebalance professional commitments.

Chairman Steps Down

Prakash Apte has resigned as Chairman and Independent Director of Blue Dart Express, with his exit taking effect at the conclusion of the board meeting scheduled on April 13, 2026. The decision, communicated via email on April 12 at 10:47 AM IST, marks the end of his leadership role at the company. His resignation also brings closure to his responsibilities across multiple governance functions within the organization.

Committee Roles End

Alongside stepping down from the board, Apte will cease to serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and as a member of key committees, including Nomination and Remuneration, Risk Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Stakeholder Relationship Committees. This broad exit signals a complete disengagement from the company’s governance framework, necessitating a structured transition for these critical roles.

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Health Drives Decision

In his resignation letter, Apte explained that recent health issues prompted him to prioritize recovery and well-being. While indicating that he is improving, he acknowledged the need to recalibrate his professional commitments. He also clarified that there are no other material reasons behind his resignation, reinforcing transparency around the decision and aligning with regulatory disclosure requirements.

Board Acknowledges Contribution

The board of directors formally recorded its appreciation for Apte’s contributions during his tenure. His leadership extended beyond Blue Dart, with independent directorship roles in other listed companies such as Fine Organics Industries Ltd. and GMM Pfaudler Ltd., where he also held committee positions. The company indicated that necessary steps would be taken to ensure continuity and smooth succession following his departure.

With the resignation set to take effect immediately after the April 13 board meeting, Blue Dart now turns its focus to leadership continuity and maintaining governance stability during the transition phase.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.